Declare Miyetti Allah, FUNAM terrorist groups too, Ortom tells FG











Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, Thursday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for labelling bandits wrecking havoc on citizens across the country as terrorists.





The governor however called on the president to be bold enough to go a step further by declaring Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) as terrorist organisations just as he has done to other groups.





The governor, who was reacting to the interview President Buhari granted Channels Television, Wednesday, insisted that the step taken by the federal government now would go a long way to containing the atrocities of the criminals and give citizens opportunities to go about their legitimate businesses unmolested.





According to the governor, “Even though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seemed strong, this is not enough.”





“The security challenges will only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue state and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws.





“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas so whatever. It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.”

