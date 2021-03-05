Declare state of emergency on national security, IPAC tells Buhari

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed concern over frightening dimension of insecurity in the country calling on President Mohammedu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on National security.

The National Chairman,Dr. Leonard Nzenwa while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on the state of insecurity in the country and the way forward said they have witnessed growth of colony of Non-State Actors masquerading under different names and labels unleashing mayhem on Nigerians; who have gone on wanton kidnapping, killing, maiming, abducting, destruction, and making the country generally unsafe for all of us.

He lamented that it is a deplorable situation where everything seems to have gone to the dogs is deeply troubling and unacceptable.

“Nigerians are waylaid daily on the high ways. Many are plucked out from their homes like chickens, farms are deserted, herders are on the prowl, and there exist ethnic clashes of unimaginable proportion.

“In harrowing situation as this, the economy naturally will shrink, indeed, it has shrunk, the polity has also contracted, and the politicians have become endangered species, and the political system with its activities might not endure uninterrupted.

“Everything is being impacted negatively, and the politicians’ constituency is badly hit too.

He called for “consequential action as willful removal of metal drainage coverings on our major roads by truck pushers and metal thieves, to kidnapping and abduction by undefined and unclassified elements that have gone hippy and that are being labeled as bandits, to boko haram atrocious insurgent harakiri-like extinction drive, to acts of digging holes in the wee of hour of the night by street vendors to cause traffic so they can sell off their wares during the day.

“All areas bordering, and impacting on the nations’ security health should be weighed and addressed without delay as continued prevarication will reinforce the perception and the conclusion reached in many quarters, that the nation has relapsed, and that it is in a failed State mode.

“The Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, is under no illusion that what is being experienced in the country is on account of failure of intelligence amongst many reasons.

“Dearth of intelligence to be used to overcome these forces of destabilization have largely been unavailable coupled with lack of political will to decisively deal with insecurity challenge which now has emboldened these elements to continue in their inhuman actions, and make them mock the nation.

He called for open dialogue with credible and patriotic senior citizens, bodies and groupings that do not promote dismemberment of the nation and have not willfully killed any in the course of advancing their cause,

not to condone, discuss or negotiate with bandits,terrorists and other criminal elements,

He also called for the government to undertake complete overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, increase budgetary allocation to the security sector, fund and recruit more youths .