Declare state of emergency on security, Nnamani tells Buhari 

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East) has for the umpteenth time urged the federal government to declare a State of Emergency on security challenges facing the country.

Nnamani in an Easter Goodwill message in Abuja, Sunday, declared that justice, equity and fairness should be the guiding principle in administration of the country at all levels.

He lamented that it has become scandalous that the nation has been entangled in security challenges that have defied every conventional measures to tackle.

“There is no use pretending or shying away from the fact that Nigerians are no longer safe in their homes, work places, schools, worship centres, roads and everywhere.

“We must therefore take the necessary steps to declare emergency on the security situation . All hands must be on deck to tackle the situation headlong but government must lead the way,” he stressed.

He said the society would be a safer and better place if citizens have a sense of belonging.

According to him, there must be inclusiveness in governance at all levels in addressing agitations or restiveness from people who feel denied or excluded from the mainstream of politics and governance.

He however, cautioned aggrieved persons or groups not to resort to self help in seeking redress to their misgivings but to follow due processes of the courts, Public Complaint Commission and the National Assembly.