Decomposing body of plumber found in Delta bush

The decomposing body of a popular plumber in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state, Mr. Ovoke Edevwie Ogwa, was found a month after he was kidnapped.

It was gathered that Ogwa’s remains with a conspicuous bullet wound was discovered on Tuesday in Erho community bush in Abraka by locals who went to fetch firewood.

Unknown gunmen had whisked Ogwa away from his compound at Urhuovie-Abraka on the 10th of January, 2022.

Reacting to the death, Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth Development, Mr. Tony Adjaino, described the incidence as pathetic.

He said: “It looks like a kidnap case but there could be more to it, because according to report, those who took him away on the 10th of January, waited for him at his compound. They collected N500, 000 as ransom on the 12th, two days after he was kidnapped.

“He was so good at his job and well patronised. He handled all my plumbing jobs.”

Mr. Adjaino said he went with the police and hundreds of youth to retrieve the corpse Tuesday.

The deceased left behind a pregnant wife and four children.