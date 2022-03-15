Deep Blue Project: BPP shocks Reps with ‘no records’ excuse

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) on Tuesday shocked a panel of the House of Representatives, when it said it does not have records of the approval it gave a firm handling the Deep Blue Project.

The Bureau reportedly issued a “no objection certificate” for the contract awarded to a foreign company, HSL International Limited, on the $195 million Deep Blue Project, which was intended to provide coastal surveillance for the country’s waterways.

Director General of the agency, Mahman Adamu, said when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, investigating the contract, through a Director in the Agency, Engr Isiaiah Yesufu, that they issued the Certificate of No Objection to the company, but they did not keep any records as every document relating to the matter were sent back to the Ministry of Transport after review.

On the allegation that the said company was not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), he said Section 16 of the Public Procurement Act permits international companies to participate in the country’s procurement process so long as they have the capacity as specified by the provision.

Chairman of the Committee, Yusuf Gagdi, had demanded procurement documents to show to the extent that the company met up with the expectations according to law, but Adamu said the agency does not have the records.

Members of the panel were surprised by the response which they said demonstrated lack of efficiency, or that seething was wrong somewhere, as one of them, Sam Onuigbo, said, “This (the investigation) is a serious business. When you look at honourable members here from diverse backgrounds and you come to tell us that an office….,, you are saying now because you handled it and you have given it out, so how about if someone else comes to ask, so you will be going to each Ministry.

“Have you listened to yourself to know if you are truly talking to us or to other Nigerians. Because for me, you are making it look like this is not a serious business. You cannot say that. What you said is totally unacceptable. I will ask that you find a way of retracting that statement”.

The Nigeria Maritime Safety Authority (NIMASA), which was absent at the meeting has been directed by the Committee Chairman, Gagdi to prepare to explain every payment on the project at the next sitting.