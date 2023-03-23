Defamation: Ex-Lagos commissioner threatens George, Arise TV with N1bn suit 

A former Commissioner for Science and Technology, Lagos state, Olufemi Odubiyi, has given Chief Olabode George a seven-day ultimatum to retract the defamatory comments made against him or be sued.

Odubiyi also said Chief George, a former deputy national chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), must also tender an unreserved apology and publish same on the cover pages of three prescribed national dailies.

He stated this through his lawyer, Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, in a letter addressed to George dated March 17 and copies made available to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja.

In another letter written to the Managing Director/CEO, Arise Media Group, Akintunde threatened to slam a N1 billion suit against the media house and George as damages for the defamatory comments if they fail to comply with the demand.

The lawyer alleged that the PDP chieftain, in an interview on Arise TV on March 10, accused Odubiyi of being a mole planted in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) to subvert the will of the Nigerian electorate in the February 25 presidential election.

The lawyer said his statements meant that his client was criminally minded and had been involved in criminal activities such as election rigging.

