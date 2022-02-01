‘Defamation’: JAMB official sues Brekete show anchor Ahmed Isah

A high court sitting in Gwagwalada area of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja has fixed February 14 for hearing of a defamation suit filed against anchor of popular Brekete Family show on Abuja-based human rights radio, Ahmed Isah, by head of media and protocol at Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Fabian Benjamin.

Benjamin approached the court to press charges of allegations of “defamation and false allegations,” against Isah, who is popularly called Ordinary President by his followers.

Also joined in the suit as 1st defendant is Premier Broadcasting Ltd (owners of Human Rights Radio), where Isah works as founder.

But Isah said he was unsure if his office has been served the court documents, and so could not comment on the matter.

In the suit marked (CV/3211/2021) and filed by the claimant (Benjamin’s) lawyer, Chris Alashi before Justice A.O. Ebong of FCT High Court Gwagwalada, the JAMB spokesperson is demanding the sum of N6 billion as compensation for “general damages for the deliberate, libellous and malicious public broadcast.”