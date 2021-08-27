Defaulters of new CBN FX policy risk fines, banks tell customers

Commercial banks have said defaulters of the new foreign exchange policy may face serious fines, including being prevented from accessing FX from the official FX market, bank account restrictions as established by the CBN, and criminal prosecution.

Recall that at the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria hit at the Bureau De Change (BDC) for illegal forex trading and stated that it will henceforth discontinue the sale of forex to the Bureau operators in Nigeria.

The CBN also directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to set up teller points in designated branches for the sale of foreign exchange to meet legitimate forex requests of their customers.

In a recent email to customers banks stated, “In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy to improve access to foreign exchange for legitimate transactions, we are committed to providing you with foreign exchange for your personal and business travel as well as payment for overseas education, medical and other eligible invisible transactions.

“As our valued customer, you have a role to play to ensure the success and integrity of the policy. To enable us to serve you better, you are reminded to note the following rules when applying for FX for Personal and Business Travel.

“FX shall be sold for legitimate travel purposes only. Always have a clear intention and legitimate purpose to travel. You are required to provide a valid Nigerian passport and a valid visa to an international destination.

“Only valid travel documents shall be accepted. Your ticket must be to an international destination outside of West Africa and Cameroon. You are required to provide an international return ticket, with a travel date not more than 14 days from the date of PTA/BTA purchase.”

The banks added that customers could only apply for PTA and BTA once every quarter, and were liable to $4,000 and $5,000 per quarter per applicant respectively.