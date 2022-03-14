Defection: Ebonyi APC tackles Wike for criticising Umahi 

Ebonyi state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Sunday, berated the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, for his comments against his counterpart, David Umahi.

Wike was reported to have insisted that the defection case against Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state would be taken to Supreme Court, thereby serving as a deterrent to others engaging in political harlotry, among other things, he said.

But Wike’s reaction got APC Ebonyi irritated that the chairman immediately got into war of words with the Rivers state governor.

Emegha in a statement said, “After listening to Governor Wike’s reckless tirades against Governor Umahi, which is very characteristic of him, the Ebonyi APC feels obligated to reply the garrulous, highly pompous but poorly performing governor of Rivers state, and to place him where he rightly belongs. This is more so given that he has achieved nothing other than violence, turbulence and destruction of people’s hard-earned property ever since he became the governor of Rivers state.

“Nigerians are very much aware that there is no comparison between the widely rated performing governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Umahi, and the power-drunk governor of Rivers state, Wike, in any area, as Governor Umahi clearly surpasses the sleeping governor of Rivers state in all indexes of performance both in private life and in public service.

“It is a measure of the rot in our democracy that a governor of a state will have no qualms in publicly reprimanding and threatening to deal with a fellow governor over an issue that is before a court of competent jurisdiction.”