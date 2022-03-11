Defection: Ebonyi Speaker, others appeal sack, file stay of execution

Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifiru, and other lawmakers that were sacked by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja have Thursday appealed their sack.

Nwifuru and other 16 Ebonyi lawmaker were sacked for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Nwifiru who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki with other affected members of the assembly, revealed they already filed for stay of execution, urging members of their constituents to remain calm and law abiding.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the Federal High Court judgement even as he pointed out that they will obey the judgment as law-abiding citizens.

“It is about two days ago we started hearing the rumour that a federal high court in Abuja declared our seats vacant on the ground that we defected from PDP to APC.

“I know the position of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. But I am not in the position to know how the judiciary interprets the law . I am not against that.

“We have filed an appeal and a stay of execution. Since the matter is in the court of law there is no need talking anything about it. Our position is that the law will take it’s position. We are begging our constituents to remain law abiding”, he appealed.