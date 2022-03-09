Defection judgment: NBA hits Umahi over comment, demands apology, retraction

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the reaction of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, over a judgment passed on Tuesday.

The body while frowning at the adjectives used on the Judge said the whole exercise amount to impunity and executive rascality taken too far.

The NBA has therefore demanded an apology and retractions of statement from the governor

The uncomplimentary remarks, adjectives and intemperate language used in characterising both the Judgment and Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, according to the NBA deserve condemnation.

The NBA reacted in a statement by its President, Olumide Akpata, dated March 9, 2022.

Justice Ekwo had in the judgment ordered that Umahi, his deputy and the 17 house of assemblies members should vacate their seats, describing their defection as illegal, null and unconstitutional.

But hours later, the embattled governor had in a press conference describied the Judgment as “jungle justice” and the judge a hatchet man.

At the post-judgment press conference, Umahi was quoted as allegely calling the Judge “a hatchet man.

Engr. Umahi it was learnt also accused the Judge of

“murdering justice” and also arrogated to himself the judicial powers and magisterial authority to declare the judgment of a court of competent

jurisdiction as null and void while unashamedly declaring his intention to

disregard the Judgment in favour of another.

The NBA statement partly reads: “We noted with utter dismay, the

unfortunate and totally unacceptable reaction of H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi to

the Judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered on 8th March 2022 by Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo which inter-alia ordered him and H.E. Mr. Eric Kelechi Igwe to vacate the offices of Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively, of Ebonyi State on grounds of their defection from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

“Following the Judgment, Engr. Umahi, in the course of a Press Conference – video evidence of which is currently making the rounds on both new and mainstream media – threw caution to the wind.

“While the NBA has absolutely no interest in the outcome of the case in question and will continue to stay away from partisan politics, it is inconceivable that this Association that is charged with upholding the rule of law and defending the Judiciary would sit idly by in the face of this unprovoked and totally unwarranted attack on the Judiciary.

“Indeed, the leadership of the NBA has been inundated with calls from a cross-section of well meaning Nigerians who are understandably outraged by the utterances of Engr. Dave Umahi and who have rightly demanded that appropriate action be taken to protect the sanctity of the Judiciary.

“It is for this reason that we condemn without equivocation, Engr. Umahi’s unfortunate diatribe which, if it had emanated

from an average litigant, would still have been regarded as shocking but

coming from one who occupies the exalted office of a State Governor, is

nothing short of a national embarrassment.

“In the wake of the Judgment, one would have expected Engr. Umahi to sue for calm from his supporters and to assure them that all legal and constitutional avenues would be explored to challenge the Judgment. For H.E. Engr. Umahi to instead resort to attacking and denigrating the high office of a Judge,” he said.

Quoting the late Justice Kayode Eso famous quote that ; “the essence of the rule of law is that it should never operate under the rule of force or fear.” the NBA further described the governor utterances as disgraceful, undemocratic and completely unacceptable.

“We

view Engr. Umahi’s reaction to this judgment as being consistent with the

current penchant, on the part of those in the executive arm of government, for intimidating the Judiciary whilst taking advantage of the historical reluctance of that arm of government to rise to its own defence.

“In light of the foregoing, the NBA hereby demands an immediate apology from

H.E. Engr. Dave Umahi and a retraction of the comments he made against the

person and Judgment of the Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court.

“It is also our demand that this apology and retraction be given as much

media coverage as the Press Conference where the unfortunate comments were made,” the NBA stated further.