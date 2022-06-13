Defection: New leaders emerge in Senate

Barring any last minute change, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South), may emerge as new Senate Leader in plenary, Tuesday, while Senator Lillian Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central) has been penciled down as new minority leader.

Appointments of the duo by their respective political parties, followed defection of the former Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last week.

The former minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), had last month after failure to secure PDP ticket for governorship position of the state defected to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for a return ticket into the Senate come 2023 general elections.

Feelers from PDP in Kebbi state have also indicated that Senator Yahaya Abdullahi after failing to get the governorship ticket of APC for the 2023 general elections, succeeded in getting return ticket into the Senate from PDP.

Giving hint of the impending changes in leadership positions of the Senate in Plenary on Tuesday, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), in a statement on Monday said: “During the primary elections of all political parties and for senate re-elections in particular, some senators including principal officers of the Senate fell out with their political parties and switched to other political parties.

“This switch automatically overturned the principal office position earlier held by the distinguished Senators.

“This vacancy created is expected to be replaced in earnest. The vacant positions do not call for election on the floor of the senate.

“It therefore falls on the senate caucus of the zone that produced the principal officer to select a replacement from their zone. The caucus is expected to write their party about the nomination for onward transmission to the Senate President”.

Accordingly, authoritative sources from the affected caucuses, disclosed to Blueprint that the required letters of change of leadership have been writing to the National Executives of APC and PDP for formal notification of the Senate President who is expected to make the announcement at beginning of plenary Tuesday.

