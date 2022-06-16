Defection: Oyo assembly serves dep gov impeachment notice 

Lawmakers in the Oyo state House Assembly Wednesday filed an impeachment notice against the deputy governor of Oyo state, Rauf Olaniyan.

The lawmakers at the resumption from plenary alleged that the deputy governor committed five impeachable offences.

The notice of impeachment signed by 24 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Oyo state House of Assembly, accused Rauf Olaniyan of “Gross misconduct, abuse of office, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, official duty and insubordination and other offences.”

The lawmakers stated that the notice of impeachment “is in accordance to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 2011 Section188.”

After the petition was read during plenary by the Clerk of the House, Yetunde Awe, Speaker of the House, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, stated that the petition meets the two-third requirements to initiate the process.

Hon Ogundoyin said the House would give the deputy governor a seven- day grace period to respond to the allegations and that failure to do so can lead to the commencement of impeachment move.

The lawmakers that signed the petition include: Fadeyi Muhammed (Ona Ara), Onaolapo Sanjo (Ogbomosho South), Babalola Olasunkanmi (Egbeda), Adebisi Yussuf (Ibadan Southwest 1), Okedoyin Julius (Saki West) and Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North 2).

Others are Kehinde Olatunde (Akinyele 2), Olajide Akintunde (Lagelu), Mustapha Akeem (Kajola), Popoola Ademola (Ibadan South East 2), Owolabi Olusola (Ibadan North East 2), Olagoke Olamide (Ibadan North East 1), Olayanji Kazeem (Irepo/Olorunsogo), Ojedokun Peter (Ibarapa North/Centre).

Others are Gbadamosi Saminu (Saki East/Atisbo), Mabaje Adekunle (Iddo), Oluwafowokanmi Oluwafemi (Ibadan Southwest 2), Akeem Adedibu (Iwajowa), Fatokun Ayo (Akinyele 1), Rasak Ademola (Ibadan South East 1), Obadara Akeem (Ibadan North West), Oyekunle Fola (Ibadan North 1), Adetunji Francis (Oluyole).

Oyo state House of Assembly members adjourned sitting till Thursday, June 16.

