Defection: PDP’ s suit against Matawalle, others for final adoption April 8





A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 8 for adoption of final addresses in a suit by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) seeking removal from office of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mutawale over his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date on Thursday after parties in the suit confirmed joining issues with each other.

Also sought to be sacked alongside the governor are the Senators, House of Representatives members and State House of Assembly members who decamped to the ruling party along with Matawalle.

Emmanuel Ukala SAN who stood for PDP confirmed to Justice Ekwo that all his processes have been filed and served on all the defendants while Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN who stood for the governor and 34 others confirmed similar position.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC which are also defendants in the defection suit have joined issues.

At Thursdays proceedings, Justice Ekwo said that with completion of exchange of processes by parties, the stage has been set for definite hearing of all pending motions along with the substantive matter.

The Judge announced that all processes would be adopted on April 8 after which a date for judgment would be fixed.

The Justice warned that any counsel who fails to be in court on adjourned date would have his papers deemed adopted.

PDP had dragged the governor and his co-defectors before the court challenging their defection to another party and praying the court to remove them from their respective offices on the ground of their alleged unlawful defection.