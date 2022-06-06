Defection: Perish Oyo deputy gov’s impeachment, victimisation, Folarin warns PDP





Oyo state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin, has asked the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to perish the impeachment agenda or further victimisation in any form of the state deputy governor, Engr. Rafiu Olaniyan.



Senator Folarin in a statement personally signed by him to welcome the deputy governor who defected from the PDP to APC described the defection as a welcome political development.



The APC governorship candidate declared that with the deputy governor’s defection, PDP hias lost a great asset and that PDP in Oyo state will suffer electoral humiliation in 2023 general elections with the recent defection of Engr Rauf Olaniyan.

“I want to state that His Excellency Olaniyan’s position as validly elected Deputy Governor of Oyo state is secured and constitutionally – backed; his tenure ends on 29th of May 2023. Therefore, the ruling PDP must perish the impeachment agenda or further victimisation in any form”, he said.



Senator Folarin added, “APC has zero tolerance for harassment, humiliation and victimisation of any of her members. H.E Olaniyan and his teeming supporters will not be the last to join the Oyo APC Rescue Mission 2023, many more PDP political office holders and their chieftains will announce their transfers in no distant future”.



The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, stressed that there is no doubt in the fact that the Oyo state deputy governor defection stands as a big catch for APC in the state, and that ” it is also a reflection of the arrogant, non accommodating kind of person the self acclaimed leader of the PDP is”.



“With personality such as Engr. Olaniyan in APC, PDP will suffer electoral humiliation in 2023 general elections. The strongest indicator for conducting an opinion poll is the uncontrollable exodus that has been hitting Oyo State PDP since 2019.



“His Excellency Olaniyan’s defection to APC is a morale booster for us ahead of the 2023 elections. We will give him a rousing welcome after the 2022 APC Presidential Primary Election scheduled to hold between Monday 6th June and Tuesday 7th June 2022”.



According to the APC governorship candidate, “Oyo PDP is unfortunate for losing a great asset. There is no denying the fact that His Excellency Engr. Rauf Olaniyan is a cool-headed man, highly cerebral and undoubtedly the most experienced deputy governor in the history of Nigeria.



“However, he has never been allowed to give his excellent service delivery for the betterment of the downtrodden masses of Oyo State due to the self-centeredness and inferiority complex of Governor Seyi Makinde”.



“Oyo state APC family is very excited that the Executive Deputy Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency Engr. AbdulRauf ‘Remi Olaniyan has joined us with thousands of his supporters across the 351 Wards of the 33 local government areas of the state.



“Engr. Olaniyan is one of the few technocrat turned politician I admire and respect. Together with H.E Olaniyan and other well meaning stakeholders in Oyo State politics, we shall rescue the state in 2023 from the misruling and self-serving Governor Makinde PDP-led government”.



Senator Folarin pointed out that “it is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that His Excellency Olaniyan is a victimised deputy governor of the state, to the extent that he is sidelined in major decisions concerning the affairs of the Pacesetter State”

