Defection: Resign now, PDP tells Oyo dep governor 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state Monday asked the state deputy governor, Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, to resign immediately having defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement by its Oyo state publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji, accused the deputy governor of willfully abandoning the political party and the votes that produced him as such on the party’s joint ticket.

The PDP said any attempt by the defecting deputy governor and his new party ” to steal Oyo people’s mandate through the backdoor after the last ruling party was utterly rejected at the 2019 governorship poll” will be resisted legally.

The party stated that the PDP leadership in the state, South west region, and national levels all intervened at different intervals to resolve whatever the situation fueling the suspected defection plan but to no avail.

PDP stated that the defecting deputy governor, “should not pretend not to know what is right next to do after leaving the political platform that sponsored him and Makinde on the joint ticket if truly he has any atom of the Yoruba ‘omoluabi’ toga he always ascribed to himself.”

PDP noted that while section 40 of the constitution of Nigeria guarantees freedom of association of any person, the deputy governor ought to be enlightened by the same constitution when it stipulated that the ticket upon which he contested the 2019 governorship election alongside Governor Makinde as a deputy was not an independent candidate ticket.

“Our position is simple and very clear on this matter and has legal implication. The votes in any election in Nigeria are to political parties and not candidates.

“And it is on this note that the PDP as the ruling party in the state is advising the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, not to be carried away by the lies and deceits told him by a political neophyte such as ‘Mr Jagba’ and be bamboozled into self delusion of thinking that he can be used as a tool to steal Oyo people’s mandate through the backdoor.

“Failure to follow this advice and adhere strictly to it from the PDP which is the legitimate owner of every single vote casted by the electorate in the 2019 governorship election, the PDP shall not hesitate to immediately deploy every constitutional means to prevent this daylight robbery.

“It is only when you contest election as an independent candidate and win and then decides to move to any political party of your choice that you become the owner of the votes cast by the electorate,” the party stated.

