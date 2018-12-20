Defection rumour thickens as Osinbajo meets ex-PDP chair, Adamu Muazu 

‎

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday met with the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Adamu Muazu,.

The meeting which lasted for an hour was held at the Vice President’s office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The former PDP chairman and governor of Bauchi declined to comment on the visit few weeks to the 2019 elections.

A Presidency source said Muazu was in the Villa to thank the Vice President who attended the wedding ceremony of his daughter recently.

Another source said the visit might not be unconnected with with his plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 elections.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.