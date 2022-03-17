Defection saga:  It’s foolishness for PDP to demand for certificate of returns – APC 

Ebonyi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday said the demand of certificate of returns from the Independent National Electoral Commission by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for their nominated candidates is an act of foolishness.

Chairman of the party,Stanley Okoro-Emegha, stated this during a press briefing at the International Conference Center, Abakaliki.

He also accused the PDP of being behind the crisis and insecurity in the state.

Emegha also warned the party to desist from deceiving itself and the general public, adding that APC has appealed on the sack of Governor David Umahi and stay of execution served on PDP.

He said: “APC Ebonyi state has described as foolishness of the highest order by Ebonyi PDP for demanding for certificate of returns from INEC for their purported candidates for an election their nominated candidates never participated.

“The constitution of Nigeria section 285(13) and the amended electoral laws both 2010 and 2022 including all known cases of both Appeal and Supreme court decisions, already made it clear that you cannot benefit or sue or be used for an election you did not participate in.

“It is therefore very funny and childish for PDP to be requesting for certificate of returns from INEC, even without regards to the Abakaliki court order which is a judgement on the seat of the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi state.