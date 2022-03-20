Defection: Tinubu, Ganduje, Kashim storm Goje’s residence 

Barely a day after the immediate past governor of Gombe state, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, and other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited Senator Danjuma Goje at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, a powerful delegation led by National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the weekend met Goje.

The Dankwambo delegation included Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, and former member of the House of Representatives (Billiri and Balanga, Gombe state), Hon. Ali Isa JC.

Tinubu’s team comprised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and former Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state.

The APC leaders’ visit may not be unconnected with the visit of the PDP leaders who were at Goje’s residence to ostensibly woo him back to their party, which he left since 2014.

Goje, former minister, two-term governor of Gombe state and current senator representing Gombe Central, is phenomenonal political leader not only in Gombe state but the nation at large which no political party can afford to lose.

Though, there is no official statement yet on his next political move, political observers opine that because of the lingering crisis in the APC and his feud with Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Goje may return to the PDP.