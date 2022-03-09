Defection: Umahi, deputy approach Appeal Court to set aside judgment 

Twenty four hours after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered their removal from office, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, have appealed the judgement.

By the notice of appeal dated March 9, and filed by Chukwuma Machukwu Ume, SAN, the appellants want the court to allow their appeal and set aside the judgement of Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, delivered on March 8.

The appeal was predicated on 11 grounds.

In the same vein, the sacked 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly have also prayed the appellate court to set aside Justice Ekwo’s judgment of March 8, which asked them to vacate their seats.

The affected lawmakers in their notice of appeal dated March 9, are seeking an order of the Court of Appeal setting aside the judgement of Justice Ekwo.

Respondents in the appeal are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and All Progressives Congress (APC).

In ground one of its appeals, Umahi and Igwe contended that the lower court erred in law and misdirected itself when it held that; “I have not seen any authority which propounds that where a governor or deputy governor defects, his political party on which platform he was elected into office, he cannot be sued by that political party to reclaim its mandate. Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution did not envisage such a situation.”

The appellants submitted that the trial court was virtually setting aside the Supreme Court of Nigeria’s decision in “AG Federation v. Atiku Abubakar & 3 ORS (2007) LCN/3799(SC) to the effect that there is no constitutional provisions prohibiting president or vice and invariably the governor and or deputy governor from defecting to another political party or meting out punishment for doing same.

“The trial court was also virtually setting aside the decision of the Supreme Court in Global Excellence

Communications Ltd v. Duke (2007) LPELR — 1323 to the effect that state governors and their deputies have immunity against being sued while in office,” the appellants argued.

Umahi and Igwe posited that the provisions of section 308 are specific, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Constitution but subject to subsection (2) of the section which states that, “No civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against 3th and 4th appellants during their mandate in office as governor and deputy governor respectively.”

More so, the appellants maintained that “there is no provision of the 1999 constitution (as amended) that provides for the removal of the appellants as sitting governor and deputy governor respectively of Ebonyi state for reason of defection.”

Among other grounds, the appellants argued that the lower court erred in law when it assumed jurisdiction on issue of defection of appellants when it has no jurisdiction over same.

The error, according to Umahi and Igwe, is that the trial court’s interpretation of what amounts to the Federal High Court having the powers of state High Court under the constitution was wrong.

He said, “Power of Court and jurisdiction are not the same”.