Defection: We are replacing sacked Cross River lawmakers immediately – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said Monday that it will immediately submit names of persons to replace the members of the Cross River state House of Assembly who were sacked by a Federal High Court, Abuja to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Eighteen members of the state assembly and two House of Representatives members had defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with Gov Ben Ayade mid last year.

Consequently, the PDP had dragged the said lawmakers and the governor to court, seeking a declaration of their seats vacant.

In his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo in Suit No: HC/ABJ/CS/975/2021 held that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them to power, ought to vacate their seats.

In his reaction shortly after, PDP chairman in Cross River, Venatius Ikem, described the judgement as heartwarming.

“It is a very heartwarming judgement and we commend the Judiciary for upholding the tenets of democracy. This is the kind of judgment that can sanitise the entire political process and we welcome it wholeheartedly.

“For us, we have won the judgment and we shall follow the necessary judicial processes for them to vacate the seats and we shall also take steps to adequately replace them accordingly.

“For us, it’s to begin to prepare for replacement for those seats, we have to meet to take decision, it is imperative we replace all those who the court has vacated immediately,” he said.

But the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Eteng Jonah Williams, who was also affected by the judgement, said he was not aware of any judgment sacking him or any other member of the House.

In a telephone chat, William said “As far I’m concerned and as far I know, I am not aware of any court judgement sacking me or any member of the CRSHA because we have not been served any order as we speak.”