Defence minister assures on operational changes

The Minister of Defence Maj.- Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Retd) has expressed determination to change the Modus Operandi of the ministry to fast track attainment of set goals, vision and mission.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by the Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Publicity Mohammed Abdulkadri, on Sunday, Magashi stated this when he fielded questions from the State House correspondent after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

According to the statement, some of the issues raised in the course of the virtual session include the size of the manpower in the Military and the need to improve funding for the Ministry of Defence which is statutorily saddled to provide administrative and support services to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The statement said that “The minister told the State House Press Crew that his presentation discussed, dissected and diagnosed the successes and challenges of each of the Military Operations ranging from Operation Lafia Dole in the North-east to Operation Tawase, all in aid to civil authority towards maintaining internal peace and harmony.

According to the statement, the minister said “changes are imminent in the conduct of the affairs in the Ministry of Defence as catalyst to improving service delivery as well as to equip, train and maintain high professional standards in tandem with global best practice.”

The minister expressed optimism that the challenges of the funds and manpower facing the nation’s defence sector are surmountable adding that they will soon be a thing of the past.