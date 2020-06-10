Defence minister condoles permanent secretary over wife’s death

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi ( Retd), has commiserated with Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence Sabi’u Zakari over the death of his wife Hajia Aisha Zakari who died on Sunday.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint by the Special Assistant on media and Publicity to the minister Mohammed Abdulkadri on Tuesday, the minister described death as inevitable and a leveler for all the creatures of Almighty Allah .

According to the statement, he stated this while on a condolence visit to the Gwarinpa residence of the Permanent Secretary in Abuja.

The statement said, “The Minister prayed for the repose of the soul of the wife of the Permanent Secretary whom he said lived a fulfilled life.

“He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased an abode in Jannat and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

According to the statement, “Special recitations from the Holy Quran were chorused at the instance of the Minister who was accompanied by Senior Military Officers, the Directors and his personal aides.

“At the end of the prayer for the family, the children of the late Aisha were formally introduced to the Minister who urged them to emulate the exemplary life of their mother and sustain the legacies she left behind, “. .

