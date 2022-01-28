Defence minister hails ex-COAS, Buratai’s service to armed forces



The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), has heaped praises on former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd) for his contributions to the Armed Forces.



Magashi said not only did the Ambassador to the Benin Republic contribute to the peace and security of the country, but he was also a bridge-builder in strengthening civil-military relations.



Magashi made this known on Tuesday at a book presentation in honour of the former Army Chief at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.



The book titled, ‘The Exploits of Buratai’ was written by UK-based scholar, Best O. Agbese.



Represented by his Special Adviser, Technical, Major General Ahmed Tijani Jibrin (rtd), the minister said Buratai’s impact cut across various aspects but most notably in civil-military affairs.



He said, “The post-modern soldier is not only a fighter but also a peacekeeper, guardian, diplomat and social worker.



“The main goal of the modern military activity is no longer exclusively to depict an adversary but the creation of a safe environment for a comprehensive exclusive post-conflict political and social order. These realities clearly underscore the significance of civil-military relations as a management tool in the Defence sector”.



And according to Magashi, Buratai took this alliance to another level, evident in the establishment of the civilian Joint Task Force.



He added, “The accomplishment of this all-important feat is attributable to the efforts of Buratai who during his tenure as COAS strengthened and repositioned the civil-military relationship of the Nigerian Army to what we have today.



“I wish to therefore commend Gen Buratai for his contributions to the Nigerian Army, the entire Armed Forces and indeed Nigeria”.



Magashi, however, said the Military is employing kinetic power and also deploying a non-kinetic approach in prosecuting various counter-terrorism and anti-banditry campaigns to restore normalcy in parts of the Country.



Also at the event was Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah as well as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya.



Others were Director-General National Orientation Agency, Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General (DG) Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd) as well as other retired top military officers.



The Conservator-General, National Parks Service, Dr Ibrahim Musa Goni, the Director-General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, National Youth Service Corps as well as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Masudur Rahman and his Congolese counterpart were also present.

Some traditional and religious leaders were also fully at the event.