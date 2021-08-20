Defence minister refutes allegations of human rights abuse against military in North-east

Minister of Defence Maj.-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) has debunked reports of human rights violations leveled against troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east by international community.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri quoted the minister as saying this Thursday, when the United States Acting Ambassador to Nigeria Kathleen Fitz Gibbon visited him in Abuja.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is a stickler to the domestic and International laws that forbid abuse of human rights.

“Nigerian troops are guided in their operations by the extant laws of the land as enshrined in the Constitution and rules of engagements as well as Acts and other laws to warrant any form of abuse,” he said.

He said Nigerian military will not renege on her avowed compliance to the rule of law in a democratic environment.

He also pledged the military’s commitment to defending the national interest no matter whose horse is gored, while protecting human rights and Child Protection Act.

Magashi however, thanked the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the US Office of the Defence Cooperation for the delivery of the NAF Super Tucano aircraft and the training of NAF Pilots and engineers.

Speaking earlier, Gibbon pledged continued support to Nigeria, adding that the remaining six Super Tucano aircraft will arrive the country by September next month.

Gibbon appreciated the progress Nigeria has made in fighting insurgency and the nation’s compliance with Protocols.