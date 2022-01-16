Defence minister tasks AFCSC commandant on training standards

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has tasked the new Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, (AFCSC), Air vice Marshal Olurotimi Anthony Tuwase, to build on the achievements of his predecessor in order to lift the College to higher pedestal.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri on Saturday, quoted him as saying this when he hosted Air Vice Marshal Tuwase in his office at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

General Magashi while congratulating the new Commandant on his appointment, tasked the Commandant to maintain the enviable reputation of the college and raise the bar as a leading citadel for grooming Operational- level military officers in the African sub-region.

The minister urged him to hit the ground running to deliver on the mandate for which the college was established in 1976 as a Joint Service Institution.

Air vice Marshal Tuwase who commissioned in 1989 as a Member of the 37 Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). He had his Junior and Senior Officers Courses at AFCSC in 2000 and 2004 respectively.

AVM Tuwase who is the 25th Commandant AFCSC Jaji, Kaduna State bagged Master of Science (Msc) in Explosive Chemistry and Material Science.

He served the Nigerian Air Force in various capacities as engineering and Armament Officers at various times and has received many awards and medals including Grand Service Star, General Service Star, Pass Staff Course and Fellow Air War College Pakistan.