Defence minister tasks NDC commandant on academic excellence

The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has charged the new Commandant of National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, to justify his appointment by working hard to improve the pedigree of academic excellence that the college is known for in the West Africa sub-region.

A statement by the minister’s media aide Mohammad Abdulkadri Thursday, quoted the minister as saying this during a courtesy call on him by the Commandant.

General Magashi challenged the new commandant to sustain the records of satisfying the yawning and aspirations for quality mentoring by the foreign participants who are ever desirous of attending the college.

The minister, who is the chairman Governing Board of the NDC pledged to support the timely completion of the college’s permanent site, located at Piwoyi, Abuja.

He also welcomed the new idea for the award of Master’s Degree certificate to participants of the institution as proposed by the new Commandant which he said should be brought to the Board for consideration.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Bashir thanked the minister for granting him audience to intimate him of his assumption of duty and to place before him plans and proposals that would move the college to the next level.

The Commandant who was accompanied by the College Secretary, Air Vice Marshal BLP Keenam and Director Coordination Brig.-Gen EF Oyinlola sought the permission of the minister for the forthcoming retreat and proposals to engender new courses as well as his endorsement for the activities lined up for the upcoming 30th anniversary of the College by March this year.

Rear Admiral Bashir was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy on 21st September 1991, as a member of 38 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). He is an above Water Water Warfare specialist.