Defence ministry inaugurates core performance management team

In line with the Nigerian Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP-25), the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, has inaugurated the Core Performance Management Team of the Ministry of Defence.

While inaugurating the team on Thursday at the Headquarters, Federal Ministry of Defence Abuja, he stated that the Performance Management System (PMS) will boost performance in the service, describing it as most important in the lives of Civil Servants.

A statement by the Director Press, Ministry of Defence, Victoria Agba-Attah, said Dr. Kana pointed out that the purpose of setting up the committee is to galvanize the service to greater heights, while transcending from analog to digital which will bring about the attainment of a professional and technologically driven world class institution for sustainable national development and global competitiveness.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Core Performance Management Team is inaugurated as a directive from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to drive the process of implementing the Performance Management System (PMS)”.

He charged the Committee members to be responsible in developing the Sector Strategic Plan, Job description template for each cadre and Officers, assign Supervisors to Officers, ensure Supervisors are properly trained and cascade their activities to the various Departments in the Ministry.

Dr. Kana admonished the Committee members to put in place appropriate Change Performance Plans, stating that the new PMS is enshrined in the New Public Service Rule (PSR).

In his remarks, the Director, Human Resource Management Department, Mr. Hassan Baba, in his welcome address, said that Civil Service is transiting from the use of the old Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) framework to the new Performance Management System adding that promotion will be based on performance and not on quota system.

Mr. Baba stated that the PMS is a new method of evaluating staff which aligns with the Ministry’s Strategic Plans, where each staff assessment is based on task unlike the APER where staff assessment is done without any recourse to the job description.

Also speaking, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Ministry, Mr. Olusa Joseph said that the importance of the MOD Core Performance Management Team is to make all staff of the Ministry get acquainted with the new form of appraisal.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

