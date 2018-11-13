‘Defiant’ Anambra Assembly Speaker labels co-Lawmakers ‘rascals’, resists impeachment

The embattled Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rita Maduagwu, says she is still the speaker and that those who purportedly impeached her are rascals.

Twenty members of the Anambra State House of Assembly had earlier on Tuesday impeached the Speaker over alleged gross misconduct and financial impropriety.

She described her purported impeachment as “a bundle of illegality.”

Describing those who allegedly impeached her as “rascals,” Maduagwu said, “Nobody can impeach me because I have not committed any offence.

“They didn’t have any power known to any law to impeach me. They need two-thirds of our members to impeach the Speaker or the governor. So, I’m still the Speaker,” Punch quoted her as saying.

Maduagwu, who was rallied round by some government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Solo Chukwulobe, regained access to the chamber after about two hours and held a session with 11 members.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.