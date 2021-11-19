‘Defiant’ Ole refuses to step down as Manchester United coach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly refused to step down as Manchester United manager. The rumor mill has been rife with speculation in recent times that Solskjaer could be sacked by the Red Devils whenever they line up a replacement.

However, reports from The Sun (via Metro) suggest that the Norwegian has no intentions of leaving his post. They also state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “angry” that his reign is being judged by the club’s start to the new season. He reportedly feels people are forgetting the success he’s had at Manchester United.

Solskjaer’s frustration that he hasn’t been given more credit is justified as he has stabilized the Red Devils post a troubled end to the Jose Mourinho era. However, a club the size of Manchester United cannot afford to spend too much time on establishing stability alone.

At the start of this campaign, many expected the club to kick on from their second-place finish in the Premier League last season. Manchester United’s business in the transfer window also suggested that was the club’s aim. The English giants brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in what was deemed a largely successful summer.

However, despite those signings, Manchester United currently find themselves sixth in the Premier League. They have already exited the EFL Cup as well. If not for Ronaldo’s exploits in the UEFA Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would have faced the same fate there as well. The Portuguese, alongside Bruno Fernandes, is rumored to be angry with the club’s current position.

So the overwhelming belief among fans and pundits that the Norwegian tactician needs to exit Manchester United is understandable. Many believe Solskjaer has taken the club as far as he can and that a new manager is required if the Red Devils are to make the most of a talented squad.

Manchester United began the 2021-22 season in fantastic form. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side picked up victories against Leeds, Wolves and Newcastle to collect 10 points from their opening four Premier League matches.

However, the Red Devils have been on a topsy-turvy run since then. Manchester United lost their opening Champions League match to minnows Young Boys. They then exited the EFL Cup via a 1-0 loss to West Ham. Solskjaer’s side slipped further domestically, dropping four points at home to Aston Villa and Everton.

However, it is in their last five matches that the club have received massive scrutiny. Manchester United were battered 4-2 by Leicester City in the Premier League. They then beat Atalanta 3-2 in Europe, but Solskjaer’s tactical ineptitude was on full display.

Liverpool took advantage of that to thrash the Red Devils 5-0 at Old Trafford, leaving Solskjaer hanging by a thread. The Norwegian managed to recover some support through a 3-0 win at Tottenham, a match which now seems to have ultimately benefitted Spurs.

But a 2-2 away draw at Atalanta once again exposed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lack of tactical nous. This was exploited by Manchester City, who strolled to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford before the international break.

Solskjaer is set to take the touchline again for Manchester United over the weekend against Watford and in mid-week against Villarreal. However, he will know that the support he once had is quickly evaporating.

(The Sun)