Defraudment of Nigerian travelers: Senate investigates fake COVID-19 test

The Senate, Tuesday, resolved to investigate allegations of fake COVID-19 test results used to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians in Ghana and the use of fake vaccination cards in Nigeria.

The decision to investigate the allegation against the Ghanaian authorities was sequel to a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC Kwara Central) .

Oloriegbe in the motion titled : “Urgent need to conduct investigation on allegation of fake COVID-19 test results being used to defraud Nigerians in Ghana and the obtainment of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards” , said while the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to accelerate, only around one percent of the world’s population have received their full course of injections.

Billions of people across the globe, he said , are still waiting for their first dose, which inevitably leads those people to question exactly when they will get it, especially as plans are being made internationally to allow those that have been vaccinated, or can prove they have had a recent negative test, the freedom to travel to other countries, attend large-scale events, take a new job, and more.

He however lamented that Ghanaian authorities, usually, commit Nigerians who visit their country to isolation for two weeks and are made to pay about seventy thousand naira or per day.

According to him, this allegation was exposed by a nigerian artiste, who was told in Ghana that he had Covid-19 even after testing negative at a Nigerian facility in Nigeria.