Dei Dei crisis: Hausa/Fulani in Southeast safe – Leaders, others

Onuegbu, Awka, Chidiebere Iwuoha, Owerri, Amarachukwu EgwuAgha, Abakaliki and Amaechi Okwara Asaba.

Hausa communities in the South-east Thursday spoke in unison to condemn the Wednesday attack on Timber Market in Dei-Dei, an Abuja community, by some hoodlums.

In the attack, property worth hundreds of millions of naira were destroyed.

The market, mostly populated by traders of Igbo extraction, went into ruins following a clash between some hoodlums suspected to be Okada riders, whose member was held as a result of the killing of an Igbo woman in an accident.

Unconfirmed report said the melee took an ethnic dimension between the Igbo traders and some suspected Hausa youth.

S/east Hausa communities respond

A cross section of members of the Hausa communities across the South-east condemned the development, just as they lauded their host communities for the cordiality between them.

Speaking to Blueprint, Head of Hausa Community in Enugu state, Sariki Hausawa Yusuf Dambo, said though they were aware of the crisis, “we are at peace with our host community.”

He said the Hausa community in Enugu was not being molested and going about their businesses peacefully.

‘We don’t have any problems here in Enugu. Though we are aware of what happened in Abuja but I can tell you that we have no problem here. As I speak with you, I am in Abuja and I have not gotten any report that there is any problem with any Hausa person in Enugu as a result of the Abuja crisis,” Dambo said.

Also, Garba, a Hausa cobbler at Ogui New Layout, urged peaceful coexistence. “As you can see, I am doing my business and nobody is disturbing us. I condemn what happened in Abuja. We should live peacefully as brothers. We are one people and I don’t see why such things should be happening from time to time.”

Similarly, Ibrahim Muazu, a Suya seller at Gariki Market, Enugu, said: “Nobody is molesting us here. I have been here for many years and nobody has had any issue with me. The Igbo people buy from me and they pay me accordingly.”

Awka

It is same story in Awka, Anambra state capital, as the Hausa community also lauded the host community for their hospitality.

According to Isah Muhammed and Ayuba Yakub, there’s no basis for fear they were living harmoniously with their hosts.

They, however, condemned the Abuja crisis that led to destruction of properties and businesses, and advised Nigerians on peaceful coexistence with people from across ethnic and religious divides, saying “we are from the same God.”

But when contacted, leader of teh Hausa community in Awka, Alhaji Haruna Garba, said he would not comment on the issue because “I am in Awka not Abuja. I have no business in Abuja.”

Also, the South East leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alh. Gidaddo Siddiki, said “sorry, I wouldn’t like to comment on this for now, please.”

Owerri

And from, the Imo state capital, it is same story as the two Hausa communities along Douglas Road and Naze/ Nekede area, said no cause for alarm.

One of our correspondents reports that the issue was not so much in the news.

But some members of the Hausa communities who commented on the issue, namely, Shuaibu and Abubakar described Imo state as a peaceful place, despite the activities of the unknown gunmen.

“Imo people are reasonable enough. They don’t take laws into their hands, especially when a matter does not concern them directly or happened faraway.”

Why acknowledging the level of security around Douglas Road hosting the Hausa communities, he called on security agents to beef up security in all markets across the country to avoid breakdown of law and order and enable traders live in peace.

On the Abuja incident, Abubakar called on the government to institute a panel of inquiry to find out what transpired at the Dei Dei market and afterwards find ways of compensating those who lost their wares as a result of the crisis.

Ebonyi

In a similar vein, leader of the Hausa community in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, Alhaji Danjuma Gambo, said northerners in the state have nothing to fear as the state is peaceful and conducive for them.

He said: “We are not having any problem here, for now, we are at peace here.”

Also speaking, a businessman in Abakalilki, Mr Lawal Adamu, described Ebonyi as being peaceful.

Adamu said: “No, we don’t have a problem here, we are living peacefully with Ebonyi people. You see that problem in Dei-Dei Abuja and Sokoto is caused by a misunderstanding and should be looked into so that it will not bring big problems in Nigeria.”

Asaba

Also from Asaba, the capital city of the South-south state of Delta, the Hausa community said there was no breach of peace in their places.

Speaking on behalf of the Hausa community in the state, the former special assistant to the governor on community relations, Alhaji Awalu Tukur said they were sleeping with their two eyes closed.

“As far as I know, there is nothing like that. Delta is a peaceful state. We leave in peace here.

“We have the governor that cares for everybody that is leaving in Delta. So there is no problem, we don’t have any fear of reprisal attack.

“I’n our country today, everybody is leaving in fear, but we have confidence in Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He is capable of tackling any security challenge that may arise.

It was observed that the northerners are going about the their normal businesses without any feeling fear of attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

