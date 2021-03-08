Dei-Dei furniture association seeks support for artisans

Furniture Makers Association (FMA), Dei-Dei, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,Monday called on government to assist artisans to earn their daily need in order to bring out the best in them.

Chairman of the association, Daniel Akhigbe Ebhodaghe, made the assertion in a chat with Blueprint in Abuja weekend during the enforcement of a court order, awarding over 8000 square kilometers land to Incorporated Trustees Of Abuja Furniture Makers Association at Dei-Dei.

The FCT High Court sitting on the 13th October 2020 served a notice to illegal occupants of the land to vacate, but following the refusal of the residents to obey the court order resulted in the sealing off of the properties comprising five factories and over four buildings.

Akhigbe said: ‘’Today, I’m happy that Abuja Furniture Makers Association has a property. Not only that, I want to thank our lawyer who has been there for us right from the beginning and I thanked God for his life.

‘’As we have won the case, we call on the federal government to help the artisans in order to boost our business and economic development in Nigeria. Over 300 artisans are working here to earn their daily bread,’’ he stated.