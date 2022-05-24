Dei-Dei mayhem: FCTA raids Jiwa forests, arrests 15 suspects

As part of measures to calm the tension that followed the bloody clash at Dei-Dei, resulting in loss of lives, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Tuesday commenced intensive raid of all the forests around Jiwa, Dei-Dei and its environs.

No fewer than 15 suspects were arrested during the raid.

A week after the mayhem, residents of Dei-Dei and the surrounding communities still live in uncertainty and fear that miscreants who hibernate in the nearby forests could launch further attacks.

The forests in these communities are said to be notorious hideouts from where miscreants were reportedly recruited to unleash mayhem in the areas.

The Sarkin Jiwa, Alhaji Idris Musa, who endorsed the raid, also confirmed the allegations that the forests harbour criminal elements, who disturb the peace of the communities.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT minister, Ikharo Attah, said the operation was necessitated by public outcry against the activities of scavengers, popularly known as Baban Bola.

Attah noted that while residents confirmed the involvement of the scavengers in the Dei-Dei crisis, it has been also established that a lot of notorious crimes were traceable to them.

He bemoaned a situation where scavengers are often found to be moving around with dangerous weapons and attacking innocent residents.

