Deji Adeyanju: Buhari, APC intolerant of criticism, says Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is intolerant to any forms of criticism, adding that such act signal the return of dictatorship.

Frank, who was reacting to the remand of the popular Human Right activist Prince Deji Adeyanju, said that “if President Muhammadu Buhari is not comfortable with democratic form of government, he should quit.”

In a statement signed in Abuja on Sunday, Frank said it is unheard of for the government to order the re-arrest of Adeyanju, nine years after he was discharged and acquitted by the Kano state High Court following a lengthy trial that lasted between 2005 and 2009.

The former APC spokesman reminded his former party and President Buhari that nothing last forever.

“President Buhari will not be there forever and definitely shall reap whatever he sows today. The Sani Abacha’s case should be a lesson for the military men now pretending as democrats.

“Nigeria democracy is under a siege. This tyranical act of APC government will soon end. Bet me, APC and President Buhari will not survive next year’s election even if they try to rig it.

“When has it become an offence to criticise a government, especially a failure like APC government? Before the 2015, Nigerians freely criticised President Goodluck Jonathan’s government and it is on record till today that nobody was sent to prison.

“If Goodluck Jonathan acted the way of APC, it would have been impossible for opposition to govern Nigeria. Democracy allows divergent voices but today when you say anything against Buhari’s dictatorial government, the hammer falls on you.”

While calling on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other Human Rights activists to rise up to the occasion, Frank noted that “injustice to one is injustice to all, if you hailed this evil act today, be rest assured that one day, you might be in Deji Adeyanju’s shoes.’’

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.