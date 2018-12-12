Dekta enrolls 350, 000 into state contributory health scheme – DG

Director General of Delta State Contributory Health Scheme, Dr. Ben Nkenchika has said that over 350,000 persons have been enrolled into the Health Insurance Scheme.

Nkechika stated this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the commission in Asaba to mark the World Universal Health Coverage Day.

The DG said the state government in its journey towards achieving Universal Health Coverage signed the bill establishing Delta state Contributory Health Commission into law to provide healthcare for Deltans.

He noted that before the commencement of the health insurance scheme, conducted a baseline assessment survey that determine the availability and capacity of health delivery facilities in the state to deliver proposed health insurance services.

“We commenced service under the scheme on the 1st of January 2017 in 62 secondary government healthcare facilities by transitioning the free maternal and free under 5 healthcare programme into the Delta state contributory health scheme”

” The scheme now has over 350,000 enrollees comprising member of public sector of the formal sector group, members of the informal sector group and members of equity group hose premium are paid for by the Delta state government”

The Director General said that the commission has inspected and accredited 225 public primary and secondary healthcare facilities and private healthcare facilities in the state to provide services under the scheme.

“The commission determined the benefit health package the scheme and an actuary assessment of the benefit health package that was review by an advisory committee to arrived at the premium of N7,000/enrollee annually for the informal sector and 1.75% of gross salary for the formal sector group with the employers contribution also on behalf of each employee.

He, however, said that the scheme did not cover Cancer, Ebola and other contagious diseases.

