Delegates’ congresses: Sha’aban petitions INEC, rejects APC appeal committee report

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant ‎in Kaduna state, Alhaji Sani Mohammed Sha’aban, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), rejecting the APC delegates’ congresses in the state and the APC Appeal Committee’s report.

The appeal committee led by Mrs Tinuke Ogunrinde had on Saturday told journalists in Kaduna that the delegates special congresses were successful, adding that there was no petition from anybody, but the Sha’aban campaign organisation said having been disenfranchised, they tried to petition the committee but were rebuffed.

They said there was no Congress across the 23 local ‎governments of the state.

Addressing journalists through the Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Barrister Joshua Danladi Ephraim, Sha’aban described the APC delegates Congress Appeal Committee report as misleading and erroneous.

He said his campaign organisation submitted their ‎petition to the committee over the purported delegate congresses but it was not collected.

“We would want to categorically deny before you and before the whole world that no such Congress to produce delegates were held in the whole state and secondly, there was petition written to the appeal committee but it was not collected. So, we have submitted a petition to the Kaduna state INEC resident electoral commissioner that no Congress to produce delegates were ever held in the state,” he said.

According to Sha’aban, INEC was petitioned to notify the electoral body and to put it on record that the APC in Kaduna state failed to comply with one of the requisite requirements of the Electoral Act as contained in the party’s guidelines in its choice of indirect primaries for the nomination of its condidates for the 2023 general elections.

Blueprint recalls that Sha’aban, who was the first gubernatorial aspirant to purchase his form, had rejected Senator Uba Sani as the party’s consensus gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna state.

