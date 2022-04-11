DELSU, SUG in cold war over school fees increase 

The management of Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka and Students Union Government (SUG), are in cold war over the hike in school fees.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, Sunday, said the issue of school fees had long been resolved.

Following the controversy that greeted the increase in school fees at the beginning of the new academic session, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had last week directed the management of the institution to liaise with the Student Union Government (SUG) with a view to reducing the fees to acceptable level.

Dr. Okowa had said that the state government didn’t fix school fees for its institutions, but had to intervene in the crisis because of the current hardship in the country.

When contacted to know whether management of the instruction has complied with Governor Okowa’s directive, Prof. Egwunyenga, said the governor was being misrepresented.

He said he was not interested in talking about the school fees adding that the institution was preparing for semester examination which begins next week.

He said, “I don’t want to talk about that school fees, that chapter is closed now.”

On the negotiation with SUG, Egwunyenga said, “I don’t know about negotiation, that matter is closed long ago, we are no longer talking about school fees.”

“People have paid their fees, and we are preparing for exams. I don’t want to talk about all that because people don’t understand what the governor said, he is being misrepresented.

“And I don’t want to join issues with those who are deliberately distorting information.

“All I want to say is that issue of school fees has been dusted long ago, we are starting exams in one week.”

Meanwhile, the SUG president, Comrade Cyprian Odifili, has expressed regrets over the state government’s indifference to students’ quest for reduction in school fees.