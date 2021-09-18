Delta: 2 police officers dismissed over assault

Delta state police command has dismissed two officers of the command for seriously assaulting tricycle rider, one Brodrick Omesan.

The two dismissed officers, Sgt Felix Ebikabowei, and Ndubuisi Abazie before were attached to ‘B’ Division Warri.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, said, “On 12/8/2021, after close of work conspired among themselves and engaged in Illegal duty along estate roundabout Warri.

“They accosted a Tricycle Rider one Brodrick Omesan ‘m’ age 36yrs of Oviri street Agbaroh. An argument ensued between the policemen and the victim during which they allegedly pushed and beat him up which led to serious injuries on his head. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali, upon receiving the complaint immediately directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and unbiased investigation.

He said investigation revealed that the two officers have a case to answer on the serious assault on the victim who is still in critical condition.

DSP Edafe said CP again ordered that they should face the internal disciplinary action and the command provost was directed to try them in an orderly room.

“The two officers who were tried for the offence of incivility to members of the public, disobedience to lawful order contrary to paragraph E(iii) first schedule of the police act and regulations 370 paragraph F of police act and regulations CAP P.9 laws of the federal republic of Nigeria 2004 were found guilty on both counts and have been dismissed from the force W.E.F 14/9/2021,” he said.

The CP while condoling with the family of the victim has ordered that the dismissed policemen remain in custody at the state criminal investigation department and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The Commissioner of Police has assured members of the public on the readiness of the command to deal decisively with any erring officer and, also warned officers of the command, noting that abuse of human right, incivility to members of the public and unprofessional conduct in all areas will not be tolerated.