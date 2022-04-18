Delta 2023: My declaration giving Okowa sleepless nights — Omo-Agege 

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, says his declaration to contest the governorship election in Delta State is giving the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, sleepless nights.

Omo-Agege said this at the thanksgiving reception in honour of the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, at Agbor, Delta state on Sunday.

The Deputy Senate President said his declaration also rattled the PDP, the party that has been in control of the state since 1999.

“They don’t want the truth told to the people; they are unhappy for saying the bitter truth. Okowa has not been able to sleep since I told the people the truth,” he said.

Speaking about the new APC spokesperson, Omo-Agege said Morka is a worthy son of Ika land and a committed member of the APC whose membership of the party’s National Working Committee and National Executive Committee would strengthen the influence of Delta State and the South-south geo-political zone.

In his reaction, Morka said the ruling party has not been able to tell its story and its achievements under the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that his “role now will be to go out there and tell our story and retake the public space for our party and prepare us properly for what is to come which is the general elections, come 2023. So, I am ready to speak. That is the job I have been given to the best of my ability.”

He promised to do the job “with a lot of vigor, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of candour and to lead evidence-based arguments and facts to our people.”