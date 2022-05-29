Delta 2023: Omo-Agege congratulates APC candidates 

The Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 governorship election in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated with those that emerged victorious in the party’s primaries.

Omo – Agege in a statement by the director, Communications and Media Strategy of his campaign organisation, Ima Niboro, in Abuja Sunday, expressed confidence that the standard bearers of APC in the 2023 general elections would defeat the PDP candidates in Delta state.

Some of the candidates are Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, adopted unopposed for Delta North Senatorial district , Chief Ede Dafinone and Chief Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts respectively.

Others are Francis Ejiroghene Waive who was elected as the party’s candidate for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency and those for other federal constituencies.

He described the APC primaries as a sign of good things to come in the state.

He said the outcome of the elections is a victory for the Delta APC family, as it has demonstrated the capacity to work together for the good of the party and the state as a whole.

Their mandates, he noted, should be seen as a collective, and they will bring APC members together in the overall success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

