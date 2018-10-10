Delta ALGON gives FG seven days ultimatum to release Paris fund

Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigerian (ALGON) has charged the Federal Government to release the State share of the Paris club refunds it withheld some weeks ago without further delay.

The state Chairman of ALGON, Mr. Itiako Ikpokpo in a statement said the local government council chairmen in the state were running out of patience.

According to Ikpokpo, “We are getting impatient with the federal Government withholding our Paris club refunds and we consider it sad and desperately wicked”.

” We have given seven days ultimatum to the Federal Government in the first instance to released the funds, the Delta ALGON would take it from there should the federal government fail to release the funds to them before the expiration of the ultimatum.

He said, “We will give a seven day ultimatum at the first instance and take it from there. ALGON considers the action of the federal ministry of finance as diabolical.

“When the funds came Governor Ifeanyi Okowa called a JAAC meeting and informed us of the situation. What we got was not enough to pay the complete backlog and he graciously approved N5bn from the state share of the Paris club to assist the local government councils”.

Ikpokpo who is the Chairman of Isoko South local government council, said “the Federal Government should not test our resolve as we are determined more than ever before”.

