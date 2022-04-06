Delta APC gives Omo-Agege 7 days to reverse hijacked structures 

All Progressives Congress (APC), Ike Federal constituency, Delta state has given the Deputy Senate President (DSP), Ovie Omo-Agege seven days ultimatum to return all the hijacked party structures from ward to national level.

The Ika federal constituency gave the ultimatum at their enlarged general meeting in Boji- Boji Owa, Ika North East local government area of the state.

They also accused DSP of hijacking 66 out of 69 appointments the federal government brought to Delta state to Delta Central and marginalised two other senatorial districts.

Ika South and Ika North East local government areas that made up the federal constituency also gave APC leaders in the state seven days ultimatum to address the issues of the hijacked structures with the national for the best interest of the party.

The Delta North senatorial chairman, Mr Williams Aghaulor lamented that Omo Agege single handedly hijacked all the structures in APC from ward to the national level.

Accoding to him, “Two issues are on ground here, DSP Omo-Agege single handedly hijacked all the party structures from ward to national level.

“A lot of persons want to run for an election and if the structure is with Omo-Agege, can you defeat him? Whoever he likes, he will give to. And politics is not played like that”.

“Politics is a game of number the people you see here are not borrowed crowd , they are members of APC from inception,” he said.

“We moved two motions that we cannot allow Omo-Agege to hijack structures of the party from ward to National. We gave him seven days. And slso

The Ika North East APC chairman, Mr. Sunny Onyejosa said “It is shocking to us as members of the party. The people we are looking up to, to help us especially at the national level have disappointed us.

The Ika South party chairman, Mr. Williams Eluma lamented that somebody was claiming that he is the sole administrator of the party in Delta.

“Hijacking the structure of the party is not acceptable to us, after these 7 days of ultimatum, we will know who owns the party. The party flag is not too strong that we cannot pull down,” he said.