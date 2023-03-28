Delta APC: Ojougboh slams Omo-Agege over alleged expulsion

The Deputy President of the Senate and the Delta state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege was lambasted over alleged expulsion of a chieftain of the party Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.

Ojougboh in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Emmanuel Ojeme, Tuesday described Omo-Agege as a frustrated person because of the defeat he suffered in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election.

Ojougboh said: “Just like every other person, I saw the letter of my purported ‘kangaroo expulsion’ from the APC on social media. I wasn’t surprised because that is Omo-Agege’s way. His escapade is well documented at the National Assembly, over what happened to the Senate Mace.

“Since Omo-Agege lost his governorship bid, he has been running from pillar to post in frustration, looking those to blame for his abysmal performance. Ordinarily, his social media expulsion doesn’t really need any reply, because it is dead on arrival.”

He alleged that that Omo-Agege high-handedness in the party contributed to his loss.

Ojougboh who claimed the Deputy Senate President hijacked the party said “Omo-Agege hijacked the party, and personally handpicked all executives at all levels in the state, he uses them for whatever he pleases.

“His intention is to cow all APC members in the state and make them his stooges, but very angry that people like my humble self stand up to him and always say things the way they are. And at my age I can’t change just to please the god of Orogun,” he said.

Noting Omo-Agege’s action towards the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) electoral officers in the state during the just concluded governorship elections, Ojougboh said that “this kind of character does not conform with the position of a number seven citizen in the Country.

The statement read in part “Let me also use this opportunity to draw the attention of Nigerians to a recent news report by a militant group, Delta Strike Force, demanding the withdrawal of the Pipelines Surveillance Contract, which should come to them from Omo-Agege.

“The militant group has threatened to blow up the Oturogu Gas Plant, if the Federal Government continue to ignore their demands. The agitation of the militant group has further shown the kind of person Ovie Omo-Agege is, a very selfish, and greedy fellow, who thinks only about himself, which was the major reason for APC’s poor performance at the presidential election in the state, and the lost of the governorship elections in the state, which he was the only contestant for the party ticket.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

