Delta APC ward congress peaceful – C’ttee chair

The chairman, Ward Congress Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, Mr Matthew Omegara Sunday expressed satisfaction on the peaceful conduct of Ward congress held Saturday.

Committee chairman who stated this in Asaba, state capital said that the Congress went smoothly and peacefully as the committee received report of free and fair ward congress election to bring in new leadership of the party.

He said, “The election is not an event but a process to bring in new leadership, as soon as the materials for the election arrived to different Wards, the local committee chairmen for the election made sure that Members on ground conducted themselves in an organised manner.”

