Delta ASCSN election tears union apart

Concerned members of the Delta State chapter of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) on Friday warned the body against labour unrest and breakdown of law and order over unconstitutional practices.

ASCSN concerned members led by a veteran labour leader, Comr. Charles Isiayei while speaking on the crises rocking the association over the upcoming election call on the state government and Organised labour to step into the matter.

He said, “We want to bring to the notice of Delta State government, the organized labour and all relevant stakeholders to the unfortunate development in the association.

“In the event that this charade of an election is foisted on us, we may no longer guarantee the continuous labour harmony in the state.

“The tenure of Comrade Bolum Martin led executive has expired since August 23, 2021 and he continued to run the affairs of the association which is illegal and against the provision of the constitution of the association.”

He called on the national body to ensure that whatever action they want to take concerning the conduct of election be in line with constitution.

“After due consultations, election was eventually fixed for Tuesday 12 October 2021, up till this moment, less than three working days to the election, delegates list which is a determining factor is yet to be published by the secretariat”

“We view this as a complete violation of the spirit and letter of the ASCSN constitution. Instead of having a conducive atmosphere for free and fair election, what we now have is blackmail, cajoling, intimidation, threat and disqualification of opponents just to remain in office.

“We will resist any move that will bring the union to public ridicule and shame. The union has never been associated with crises of any kind or overheated polity”, he said.

The outgoing chairman, Mr Bolum Martin, who reacted to the development said all the accusations are false saying that they were accusing him to raise sentiment.

“The secretary is the one coordinating everything for national. As we are talking now I am being treated like a contestant, I have not seen the delegates’ list and I am not even asking for it because national has taken over the process, they invited national to take over the process. What they are saying is not true.”