Delta Assembly passes anti grazing bill





Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill into law prohibiting open grazing, indiscriminate breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock in the state.

The anti grazing bill was passed following a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Ferguson Onwo representing Isoko constituency ll and adopted at the resumed plenary of the state legislature, presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Sherrif Oborevwori.

The Chairman House Committee on Special Bills, Hon Pat Ajudua, representing Oshimili north constituency presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House, which was received and adopted.

Hon. Ajudua while presenting the report said the inputs of Deltans and residents formed part of the proposed law.

The bill when eventually signed into law, prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

Reacting to the passage of the anti grazing bill, the Speaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori representing Okpe constituency, expressed happiness over the development, saying that Deltans and other residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.

He said, “Dear colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important Bill. Today, the house has fulfilled the commitment of our dear state to the agreement reached at the South-South Governors’ meeting held here in our state capital.

“By virtue of this bill, this house has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the state from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers. I must, therefore, commend all the sponsors of this bill, for recognising that the security of lives and property of Deltans as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct”.

“The passage of this bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the law. Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops.

“This for sure will boost food production in the state. Dear colleagues, this bill is a right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation.”