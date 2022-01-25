Delta: BEDC thumbs up Illah community over arrest of vandals

Management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has commended Illah community in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state for its role in the arrest of electricity vandals.

The electricity distribution company noted that the rising cases of vandalism across its franchise areas, aside from being an economic crime, is an act of sabotage against the good purpose and intents of the company.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mrs Funke Osibodu said the power sector has been the most hit in the most devastating manner and the effect of vandalism could not be over emphasised as residential customers, industries, small and medium scale businesses were being starved of power as a result of the activities of vandals.

Represented by BEDC Head Community Relations, Mr. Simple Ugherakpoteni, Mrs Osibodu commended the anti-cult group who caught It the vandals and handed them over to the police for prosecution at the Ogbeleani palace.

Blueprint recalled that the anti-cult group of Illah community had assisted BEDC in apprehending the culprits who vandalised transformers in the community.

At an appreciation ceremony organised to honour the members of the anti-cult group who caught the vandals were the BEDC management team led by Mr. Simple Ugherakpoteni and members of the Asaba business unit technical team while the community was represented by His Royal Majesty, Obi Sylvester Jugai, the Ogbelani of Illah, chairman Illah Electricity Committee, Ogbuenyi (Chief) George Ofuokwu, the Odogwu of Illah, secretary to Ogbelani and Illah electricity committee, Eddy Ojidoh, members of the anti-cult group and community youth leaders.

Mrs. Funke Osibodu commended the community for its vigilance over BEDC network, saying vandalism of electricity distribution network and other forms of electrical thefts were serious threats to power sector sustainability and economic growth, insisting that increasing vandalism will force the company to spend money meant to improve electricity infrastructure to repair or replace damaged and stolen installations.