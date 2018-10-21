Delta commissioner gives scholarships, donates motorcycles to community

The Commissioner for Information of Delta state, Chief Patrick Ukah Foundation (PUF) on Saturday, empowered the people of Okpanam community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state by donating 6 motorcycles to enhance the security of the Area.

Chief Ukah said the gesture was to complement the various empowerment programmes of Dr. Okowa saying that the youth empowerment components is working in Delta State as youths across the state have been trained and empowered and they are now job creators.

He also announced annual scholarship of awards to two indigenes of Okpanam regardless of their religious and political affiliation.

Chief Ukah added that getting the youths engaged was in line with Okowa’s administration’s commitment to making the youths job creators through the different youths employment and wealth creation programmes of his administration.

He also urged the people of Oshimili local government and Deltans to massively support and re-elect Dr. Okowa in 2019 general election.

Similarly, the monarch of his kingdom, the Ugoani of Okpanam, HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, supported by his counterpart from Akwukwu-Igbo kingdom, Obi Azuka JP, described Ukah as “Enyi designate of Okpanam”, said the commissioner had used his position to bring development to Okpanam and the council area, where he hails from.

