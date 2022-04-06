Delta community wants Senate to prevail on FUTO Owerri over son’s graduation 

The people of Emede community in Isoko South local government area of Delta state on Monday protested against Federal University of Technology (FUTO) Owerri, Imo state for stalling their son, Mr. Philip Brain Otobha’s graduation since 2014.

The aggrieved protester, mostly youths appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to compel FUTO to release Mr Otobha’s certificate and punish the two lecturers involved in the alleged victimisation and extortion.

The protesters were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as ‘FUTO stop victimisation it’s evil’, ‘FUTO release our son’s certificate’, ‘Williams Akhinbare what did you gain for stalling graduation?’

The student had petitioned the Senate over alleged victimisation and extortion by two lecturers of the institution in 2019 and first received attention on March, 2020 by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition.

The protesters marched to the palace of His Royal Majesty Johnson Egbo and were received by the Chairman Council of Chiefs, Chief Solomon Agbada on behalf of the king.

Chief Agbada appealed to the federal government to save their son from the trauma that FUTO has subjected him to.

Otobha is a student of project management technology department with registration number 20091700346. He is accusing his lecturers of stalling his graduation since 2014 by deliberately failing him on some of the examinations he sat for.